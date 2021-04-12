Sheriff: Wills Point man who killed mom, dog arrested after 7-hour standoff

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point man is being held in the Van Zandt County jail on a charge of murder after setting in motion a standoff with law enforcement that lasted for seven hours on Monday.
According to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Gerald Wayne Powell, 45, made a threat to his sister claiming he was going to kill their mother and dog. Sheriff Hendrix and his deputies responded to the call in the 800 block of FM 2965 just outside Wills Point. Numerous other agencies responded as well, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Kaufman County SWAT team.
After about seven hours, Hendrix said Powell finally surrendered peacefully. However, an investigation of the residence was conducted at which point the body of Powell’s mother and dog were found dead.
Hendrix declined to provide a specific cause of death as a full autopsy in Dallas is pending.
