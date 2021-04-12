WEBXTRA: How Longview ISD is handling graduation and the final six weeks of school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The end of the school year is fast approaching, but questions regarding how students are handling the return to in-person classes as well as graduation options are discussed with the Longview ISD Superintendent.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox about several topics including asking about students returning to in-person learning for the final six weeks of school, their graduation options, and about receiving a Magna award from The American School Boards Association.
