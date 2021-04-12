WEBXTRA: Become a Passenger on the Titanic at Tyler Library Exhibit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To honor the hundred and nine years that have passed since the Titanic sank, the Tyler Public Library is inviting guests to learn more about the history of the infamous ship. This is their first exhibit back since the COVID-19 pandemic closed things down for them. Guests will start by getting boarding pass of a passenger or crewmate that sailed on the ship. As you walk through you can then learn about the Titanic’s history and the passenger’s role through interactive setup. At the end, you will find out the fate of the person on the boarding pass you selected.