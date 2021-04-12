Teen identified as victim in Bryan shooting, second person also shot, according to police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex Sunday.
Ponce DeLeon, 16, of Bryan was found dead at the BRAC.
Bryan police tweeted that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a second victim arrived at the St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan. The second victim is another 16-year-old and is in stable condition, according to police.
Police said the investigation indicates both shooting victims are connected to the same incident at BRAC.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.