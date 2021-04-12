Shreveport woman dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 31 east of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Shreveport woman died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Highway 31 about six miles east of Tyler on Saturday.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck.
The preliminary crash report shows that Rhonda Lynn Goodrich, 52, was driving a 2009 Toyota Venza east on the shoulder of SH 31 when she tried to make a U-turn. Her car was struck by an eastbound 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by Jack Byron Pierce, 53, of Bullard.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger pronounced Goodrich dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
Pierce was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.