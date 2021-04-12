Roadwork for the week of April 12

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to move its bridge work to Black Fork Creek on US 271 inside Loop 323 at MLK Blvd. Expect lane closures. A second crew plans to start the week with ditch maintenance on US 271 at I-20. On Tuesday, base repairs are scheduled at the four-way stop in Troup, on FM 15 at SH 135, and SH 135 just north of town. Expect lane closures at all locations with traffic managed by flaggers.