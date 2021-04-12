Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for former neo-Nazi group leader from Texas

By Associated Press | April 12, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 11:11 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Virginia are seeking a five-year prison sentence for a former neo-Nazi group leader who pleaded guilty to conspiring with other far-right extremists to threaten dozens of targets, including a predominantly African American church, a sitting U.S. Cabinet member and journalists.

Prosecutors say John Cameron Denton, of Montgomery, Texas, and others involved in the “swatting” plot made at least 134 threats to injure people and institutions. U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady is scheduled to sentence Denton on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Denton was a leader of a group called Atomwaffen Division.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.