Police arrest man accused of carjacking good Samaritan

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - The family of a 62-year-old woman says she is still in a Texas hospital after a man she offered to help stole her car in New Mexico and ran over her legs.
KRQE-TV reported Friday that Alyson Lyons is receiving treatment for severe road rash, gashes to her head, a fractured wrist and her legs. Her family said Lyons offered to drive the man to a truck stop. On the way, the man allegedly pulled a knife, forced her out and struck her with the car as he drove off.
New Mexico State Police arrested 22-year-old Mario Caballero after he led police in a pursuit in Lyons’ vehicle. Caballero’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
