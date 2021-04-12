Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 1 man after assisting Caddo Parrish with pursuit

The driver of the vehicle, Eric James Martin, 37 years of age, was taken into custody and transported to the Panola County Detention Center. Martin had two active warrants, one out of Texarkana for felony terroristic threat and another out of Beaumont for theft. Caddo Parrish advised they were going to add additional charges of aggravated flight, obstruction of justice, and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2.