Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 1 man after assisting Caddo Parrish with pursuit

From the Panola County Sheriff’s Office
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Sunday, April 11, 2021, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received information from Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office of a pursuit coming into Panola County on County Road 329 (State Line Road).
The vehicle turned on U.S. 79 headed toward Carthage. Caddo Parrish advised the occupant was throwing syringes and drugs out of the vehicle.
Panola County deputies responded to the area, arriving at 10:56 a.m. Upon their arrival, the vehicle had stopped, and Caddo Parrish had the occupants out of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Eric James Martin, 37 years of age, was taken into custody and transported to the Panola County Detention Center. Martin had two active warrants, one out of Texarkana for felony terroristic threat and another out of Beaumont for theft. Caddo Parrish advised they were going to add additional charges of aggravated flight, obstruction of justice, and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2.
The female occupant in the car was not charged and was given a courtesy ride back to Caddo Parrish by Caddo Parrish deputies.
We are thankful that the situation ended with no injuries and the suspect in custody.