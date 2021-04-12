Monday’s Weather: Partly cloudy and warm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. A nice start with a few clouds and temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies and a light southeasterly breeze today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s. Clouds increase tonight with a slight chance for rain that will continue into tomorrow. A weak cold front is moving through, bringing in slightly cooler air and lower humidity. Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees overnight and only reach the mid 70s tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers here and there. Chances for rain increase again midweek, with another slight cool down. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Chances for rain stick around through the end of the week and increase on Friday with scattered showers and thundershowers looking more likely along another cold front.