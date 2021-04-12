Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

Tonight, a stray thundershower is possible, but the chances are low. Storms over the Hill Country making their way toward East Texas could hold together long enough we could have a rumble of thunder as they make their way through. Most of us will not see any rain tonight. Rain chances become more likely as we go through Tuesday with scattered showers possible and then t’showers possible overnight into Wednesday morning. We’ll hold onto rain chances for much of the week, and highs will be lower after today. Expect 70s for much of the work week, with the weekend possibly being cooler in the 60s.