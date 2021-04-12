Longview ISD plans to offer multiple graduation options

From Longview ISD
LONGVIEW Texas (News Release) - Longview ISD is currently planning multiple graduation options for seniors to select for their final steps at Longview High School.
Multiple graduation options are tentatively scheduled at Lobo Stadium for the week of May 10 to14, with smaller individual ceremonies taking place lasting from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A more traditional group commencement ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
For relatives unable to attend in person, all graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed via the Longview ISD YouTube page and linked to the district social media pages.
“We want to ensure our students, families, and staff safety and still allow our students to have this milestone moment,” said Mr. James Brewer, LHS Principal. “We could not be more excited to celebrate our seniors’ time at Longview High School.”
For more information about this year’s graduation please contact the high school office at 903-663-1301.
Click this link for an FAQ about the Longview High School graduation options.