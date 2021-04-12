Lawyer for alleged capitol rioter asks judge to allow house arrest

“Mr. Harkrider has not been positively identified in any of the videotapes or photographs. Assuming the government can identify him, he never damaged anything. He never caused any damage to the Capitol area and never committed any act of violence,” the motion said. “Importantly, he went to the Capitol at the invitation of his co-defendant, had no leadership role, did not engage in prior planning, was not part of any conspiracy, did not coordinate with anyone, and was not aligned with any group before or after January 6, 2021. Unlike others, he did not use or flaunt any weapon; he did not have handcuffs, flex cuffs, or promote their use. He simply went to hear the speeches and exercise his constitutional right to protest. He never encouraged misconduct by others. He never damaged federal property, never threatened law enforcement and had nothing to say about the Electoral College. The evidence submitted by the government is full of misrepresentations and assumptions.”