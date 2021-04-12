KY man leads Hopkins County deputies on chase, blames Allah

According to an arrest report, Mohammedali Ahmedin, 31, of Kentucky, led Arkansas State Police, Texas Department of Safety troopers and deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on a high speed chase in a semi-truck for several miles beginning at mile marker 142 on Interstate 30 in Arkansas. The report notes that Ahmedin allegedly was driving “very aggressively” toward vehicles on the road and toward law enforcement attempting to stop the truck via use of “stop sticks” and blocking exits. Ahmedin also allegedly struck an Arkansas State Police vehicle during the pursuit.