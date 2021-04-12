KY man leads Hopkins County deputies on chase, blames Allah

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kentucky man led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase all the way from Arkansas all, allegedly, in the name of Allah.
According to an arrest report, Mohammedali Ahmedin, 31, of Kentucky, led Arkansas State Police, Texas Department of Safety troopers and deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on a high speed chase in a semi-truck for several miles beginning at mile marker 142 on Interstate 30 in Arkansas. The report notes that Ahmedin allegedly was driving “very aggressively” toward vehicles on the road and toward law enforcement attempting to stop the truck via use of “stop sticks” and blocking exits. Ahmedin also allegedly struck an Arkansas State Police vehicle during the pursuit.
The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop around mile marker 113 on I-30 after both front tires and six of the eight rear tires had sustained major damage.
Upon apprehension of Ahmedin, the report says Arkansas State Police stated the pursuit began when Ahemdin was involved in a hit and run crash. It is also noted in the report that Ahmedin allegedly stated that “Allah instructed him to complete the criminal acts.”
Ahmedin was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Evading with a Vehicle.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.