Jarvis Christian College to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to students, alumni, faculty, staff, community members

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian College will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the public on Wednesday.
The vaccines will be administered at the E.W. Rand Center Varsity Gym located at Highway 80 East, PR 7631 in Hawkins. The COVID-19 vaccines will be free and on to students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community members 18 years of age and older. Free parking will be available outside the E.W. Rand Center.
Today (Monday, April 12) is the last day to sign up. Those interested may sign up at this link.
“Upon arriving to the college, please check in with security at the check-in point near the entrance of the college for a brief temperature check before entering the campus,” a flyer for the vaccine clinic stated. “After check-in, please proceed o the E.W. Rand Center by taking the first right. Please be prepared to complete the vaccination consent form.”
According to the flyer, the college is offering both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Moderna version is a two-dose vaccine, and the Johnson & Johnson one is a one-shot vaccine. Those who choose the Moderna vaccine will be scheduled to receive a second dose at the completion of their first appointments.
For more questions or to schedule an appointment, call (430) 247-1479.
Please click here for more information about the vaccine
