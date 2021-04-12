Flint man accused in beating death of father declines 45-year plea agreement

SMITH COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man who is accused of beating his father to death using his hands, his feet, and a wooden cane in December of 2019 turned down a plea deal agreement of 45 years in prison on Monday.
Christopher Renor Earl, 35, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of murder, injury to a child/elderly person/disabled individual with serious bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and assault by threat. Collectively, his bond amount was set at $1,502,500.
Earl appeared in Judge Kerry Russell’s 7th Judicial District Court in Smith County Monday. He is accused in connection with the death of Roy Bailey.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the UT Health East Texas Hospital on Dec. 23, 2019, to look into a report of an assault that occurred at 18456 County Road 1286 in Flint.
When the SCSO deputy got to the hospital, he spoke to Retha Bailey and Roy Bailey. Retha Bailey had her left arm in a cast, and Roy Bailey was lying in a hospital bed. Roy Bailey had multiple injuries to his face and left hand. Roy Bailey’s right eye was swollen closed, and he was unable to see out of it.
Retha Bailey told the SCSO deputy that Earl, their son, had assaulted them, the affidavit stated. She said Earl lived with them, and Roy Bailey had been upset with Earl because he would not help around the house or get a job.
Retha Bailey explained to the deputy that she had been in the kitchen when she heard her son and husband arguing. Then she heard a loud noise.
When Retha Bailey entered another room in her house, she saw Earl punching Roy Bailey, the affidavit stated. Roy Bailey fell to the ground, and Retha Bailey tried to protect him by lying on top of him, but Earl allegedly continued to hit and kick his father.
While Retha Bailey was trying to protect her husband, Earl kicked her left arm, breaking it, the affidavit stated. She also to the SCO deputy that while they were on the floor, Earl struck his father several times on the head with his dad’s wooden walking cane.
According to the affidavit, Retha Bailey yelled at Earl to stop and leave, but he continued attacking his father. When she told Earl to leave again, he allegedly asked her where he was supposed to go, and his mother threw money at him and told him to leave again.
Earl then got some of his clothes and left the Baileys’ home, the affidavit stated.
Retha Bailey then drove herself and her husband to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Hospital staff told the SCSO deputy that Roy Bailey was going into surgery because he had bleeding in his brain because of the beating, the affidavit stated.
On Dec. 25, 2019, the SCSO deputy was dispatched out to the home on CR 1286 again to do a welfare check on Retha Bailey. He learned that she was still at the hospital and that Earl had returned to the residence.
A woman who also lived with the Baileys said that she was in fear of retaliation from Earl for speaking to law enforcement, the affidavit stated. The deputy then arrested Earl for assault by intimidation.
At that point, the SCSO deputy requested that a detective with the sheriff’s office get arrest warrants for Earl. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. signed the warrants for injury to the elderly and assault family violence causing bodily injury, the affidavit stated.
The SCSO detective took the warrants to the Smith County Jail and added the charges to the one Earl already had.
On Jan. 2020, a charge nurse at Tyler Continue Care Hospital called the SCSO detective and told him that Roy Bailey had died as a result of his injuries, the affidavit stated. Roy Bailey’s body was sent to Forensic Management Services of Texas for an autopsy.
The doctor who performed the autopsy sent the SCSO detective the autopsy report on Feb. 20, 2020, and the report stated that Mr. Bailey’s death was caused by complications from the blunt-force injuries. The autopsy report also stated that Roy Bailey’s manner of death was homicide, the affidavit stated.
The SCSO detective obtained a murder warrant for Earl on Feb 24, 2020.
