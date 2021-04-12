Change in zoning could allow tattoo studios in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Winnsboro could be approving the inclusion of tattoo studios among their downtown retail shops.
If you want a tattoo today, Winnsboro is not quite ready for you, but change is coming according to city administrator, Craig Lindholm. At Tuesday’s council meeting an ordinance allowing tattoo studios to operate within the city limits is expected to pass.
Lindholm said a couple of tattoo artists approached the city hoping to open a shop downtown. Lindholm commented that tattoos have become mainstream and explained that before now if you wanted a tattoo it would have to be obtained somewhere out-of-town.
The ordinance was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission and is seventh on the agenda for the city council meeting.
