Bullard man convicted in death of 10-year-old requesting discovery documents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Acting on Gustavo Zavala-Garcia’s behalf, one of his defense attorneys has filed a motion to release the discovery in his client’s capital murder case.
On Aug. 22, Zavala-Garcia pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco on Aug. 22, 2019.
Kayla went missing during a Nov. 1, 2016, prayer service at a church in Bullard. Her body was later found in a water well at Zavala-Garcia’s home on FM 2493.
Under the plea agreement, Zavala-Garcia waived his right to a jury trial and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The state requested the death penalty in the case. However, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the United States Supreme Court issued two rulings that severely limit the state from seeking the death penalty if there is a finding of intellectual disability. Exams requested by the state concluded that Zavala-Garcia has an intellectual disability.
On Jan. 27, Zavala-Garcia sent a letter to J. Brett Harrison, one of his defense attorneys. In the letter, the convicted murderer requested a digital copy (CD/DVD/USD) of all documents and items dealing with discovery, so he can forward it to his family. He also requested a condensed and duplexed paper copy of the electrically stored and the non-electronically stored portions of the case file.
Zavala-Garcia’s letter said the file should include:
- all correspondence of any type
- all volumes of the clerk’s and reporter’s records produced and filed in the case
- all documents and items received by counsel from any person or entity related to the case
- all notes and other work product generated in the case
- all pleadings and other papers drafted and or filed by any party in the case
- all discovery items
- all orders of appointments or substitution appearances
- counsel’s most recently filed mandatory disclosure of the percentage of appointed work
- all other documents and items not specified
- index of withheld or redacted documents items along with an explanation for the withholdings or redactions.
In his motion, Harrison acknowledged that the written discovery in the case is “voluminous.” It consists of 6,615 date-stamped pages of written discovery.
A hearing has been set for the judge in the case to decide on the motion tomorrow in the 241st Judicial District Court.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.