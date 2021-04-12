Brookshire’s to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics twice a week this month

Vaccinations are by-appointment only and individuals must bring their photo ID and insurance or Medicare Part B card if applicable. The clinics will be providing the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. Those who are 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments can only be scheduled up to 7 days in advance and the clinic is for first-dose vaccines only. The pharmacy team will schedule everyone for their second dose after they receive the first dose.