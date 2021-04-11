Woman dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Lufkin’s Kit McConnico Park entrance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman died after she was ejected during a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred near the entrance of Lufkin’s Kit McConnico Park early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, Lufkin PD officers were dispatched out to the scene of a major wreck by the entrance of Kit McConnico Park at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
The preliminary crash investigation shows that a man driving a Dodge Charger containing a male front-seat passenger and three back-seat passengers left the park at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and the Charger hit a tree before it rolled over.
All three of the people in the backseat, two males and a female, were ejected from the vehicle. Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said it is believed that none of the people in the backseat were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two four people in the car were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, the press release stated.
“We ask that you please keep the families of everyone involved in this accident in your thoughts and prayers,” the press release stated.
