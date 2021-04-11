Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Our Sunday starts off on the cold side with morning temperatures in the 40s. By the time you’re headed out the door for church we’ll be in the 60s, and 70s by noon. This afternoon we’ll see highs in the mid 80s! Sunny skies for today, clouds roll in overnight and we’ll have a mostly cloudy Monday.
Thundershowers become possible overnight Monday into Tuesday, but we’re not looking at severe storms, just some rumbles of thunder and showers. Front moves through with the rain and highs the rest of the week will stay in the 70s. Rain in the forecast for much of the upcoming week, but not much rain accumulation is expected, maybe and inch for those who are lucky.
