Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Thundershowers will be possible late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll be watching storms that develop over the Hill Country to see how far north and east they make it. It is possible we don’t see any rain, but it is also possible these storms make it to East Texas. If they survive long enough to make it to our region, we would only be looking at non-severe thundershowers. A cold front moved through with the rain chances and will cool our highs for the rest of the week into the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the work week. Along will the “cooler” temperatures, rain will stick around in the forecast for much of the week. It won’t rain all day, every day - but expect cloudy skies when it’s not raining. We’ll hold onto rain chances Monday night through Saturday with an unsettled pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere. While we could see some thundershowers, severe weather is not expected.