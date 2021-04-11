SFA Soccer picks up regular season Southland Championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It came a few days later than expected, but the Stephen F. Austin State University soccer team can finally claim the title of regular season champions after beating Sam Houston State 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.
The season finale contest between the two teams was originally set for Friday night. On Friday, SFA had a 2-1 lead as the game approached the 70-minute mark, which would qualify as an official game if weather interfered. The match was put on hold after a strong thunderstorm moved into the area with 43 seconds left until that magical 70-minute mark. After looking over the conference rules, it was determined that the match would have to be restarted at 0-0 on Sunday.
Sam Houston scored first with Grace Stine finding the net in the 20th minute. The Bearkats would lead 1-0 at the half. SFA tied it up in the second half with a Katelyn Termini penalty kick in the 50th minute. SFA then broke the tie when Caylon McMillan got a header to go in the net with just 23 minutes to play.
The win clinched an outright Southland regular-season title for the delayed 2020 fall season after the Lamar, McNeese match was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Lamar and SFA were tied going into Sunday. For the ‘Jacks, it is their first conference title since 2015. They will open up the Southland Tournament in the quarterfinals on Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in Beaumont. The start time for the match is 11 a.m. It will be streamed on ESPN+.
