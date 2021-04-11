SFA Soccer picks up regular season Southland Championship

The season finale contest between the two teams was originally set for Friday night. On Friday, SFA had a 2-1 lead as the game approached the 70-minute mark, which would qualify as an official game if weather interfered. The match was put on hold after a strong thunderstorm moved into the area with 43 seconds left until that magical 70-minute mark. After looking over the conference rules, it was determined that the match would have to be restarted at 0-0 on Sunday.