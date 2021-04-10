Take in all the sunshine because clouds and rain return by Monday, and we’ll hold onto rain chances for much of the next week. Thundershowers re possible Monday night into Tuesday, becoming more likely on Tuesday through the day. At this time, showers look to remain below severe limits but we could see some thunder and lightning. Rain can be a downer in the forecast when we’ve got had such a nice weekend, but much of East Texas could use the rain as many of us are in drought right now. We’ll want to alleviate that as much as possible heading into the hot summer months. Up to an inch of rain could be possible for some over the next week, but most will likely see less than half an inch.