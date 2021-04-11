NET Health announces 1st-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics in Tyler for week of April 12

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health District has many open appointments for anyone over the age of 16 to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. Appointments are open for this Tuesday through Thursday, April 13th through April 15th, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine is requested to first make an appointment at NETHealthCOVID19.org/vaccine-updates before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” George Roberts, NET Health’s CEO said in a press release. “On this webpage, you can select any of the available appointment times to receive your first Pfizer vaccine.”
People with internet access are urged to help anyone without internet access to register for an appointment to receive their COVID vaccine. A working phone number needs to be entered for the person’s “first-dose” Pfizer vaccine appointment.
Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 - 6404 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.,” the press release stated.
For more details, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org/vaccine-updates.
