SFA-Sam Houston Marathon soccer match ends in no contest

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The severe weather Friday night but a damper on Senior Night for the SFA soccer team.
There were 2 weather delays that totaled over 3 hours. Since the game was stopped with 20:43 left, it is ruled a no-contest and the two teams will return to the SFA soccer field on Sunday at noon to start over their season finale.
At the time of the stoppage SFA was up 2-1. An SFA win means they clinch a share of the regular season Southland champions, a title that has not been attributed to the since 2015.
