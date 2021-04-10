Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! After a nasty round of showers and storms yesterday and overnight, I am very happy to report that we will see nothing but sunshine across East Texas not only today, but tomorrow as well! Temperatures will start off cool in the lower 50s but will quickly warm back into the lower 70s in the afternoon with an occasionally breezy northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Skies will remain clear overnight, and we have plenty more sunshine to enjoy throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures for our Sunday will start off chilly in the upper 40s before warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon. Clouds increase on Monday with a few spotty showers possible beginning in the afternoon. Our next cold front arrives later on Monday evening and will bring some scattered showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas overnight into early Tuesday morning. Moisture will be fairly limited so widespread rain along the front is currently not likely. East Texas will set into a more active pattern as we get into the heart of the upcoming workweek so keep the umbrellas handy. Monday’s cold front will stall somewhere along the Texas coastline and will help multiple rounds of showers and isolated thundershowers to feed back into East Texas Tuesday through Friday of next week. Skies will remain soggy potentially into next weekend as well so don’t expect to see too much sunshine in the future, but at the very least we can appreciate the much-needed rainfall here in East Texas.