East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day continues through Very Early on Saturday Morning for East Texas. As we venture into the overnight hours, the chances for stronger storms to continue exists in East Texas continues. These storms are expected to produce some large to very large hail, up to 2″-3″ in diameter. Not all areas will see this hail, but for those that do, damage is likely to cars, anything exposed to the storms, roofs, building, etc. If you can park your vehicle under a car port or into a garage, that would be best. Also, Strong Thunderstorm Winds are expected in the strongest storms as well. Periods of very heavy rainfall/frequent lightning expected in the more potent storms. An isolated tornado or two remains a possibility. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under an Enhanced risk for strong/severe storms for the rest of the day today. This is a 30% Chance for significant severe Weather. This area is generally from Center to Tyler to Greenville. The remainder of ETX is under a Slight Risk for significant severe storms. This is a 15% chance for significant severe weather. Please remain Weather Alert for the rest of the night. The Weekend Looks Great with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures. Starting late Monday, rain returns and may stay with us through the entire week. A front Monday morning will allow winds to shift out of the NE to E and they will likely stay that way through most of the week. Showers/thundershowers will be most likely on Wednesday and Thursday, but rain is expected to remain scattered for much of the week. Mild Temperatures expected as well.