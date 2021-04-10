Family still seeking answers in 15 year old East Texas murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April 2006, the bludgeoned body of a woman was found dumped in the road near an East Texas interstate.
Since then, no clues as to what happened to ‘Norma Martinez-Cooper’ have ever been found.
Now the family is asking for someone, somewhere to help them solve the mystery of her death.
It’s been 15 years since Longview police made the gruesome discovery of a woman’s beaten life-less body along Eastman road.
Cooper’s family is still desperate for answers.
“I saw her body at the funeral home before anyone did anything to her, and that keeps it fresh in my mind,” says Norma’s sister, Linda Wilson.
Cooper was last seen alive around 11-pm April 19th at a motel on Marshall avenue.
3-and-a-half hours later, the 40-year old’s badly beaten body was found on Eastman road.
“The only thing she had was a black pair of running shorts on, rest of her body was naked, and they had bound her hands with speaker wire,” Wilson says.
She had no identification when found. Police found no clues or motives in the case.
Constant pleas to the public for information on the case could not produce even a single witness to Cooper’s body being dumped.
But one clue came in to police that still haunts Wilson today.
“There was somebody who left a voicemail to police, it was on a weekend. Saying ‘I know who killed that Cooper woman, because he’s been beating me too’. They couldn’t find her anywhere,” Linda says.
The family has scoured the area many times, posting flyers and talking to anyone who may have seen Cooper.
“There’s no witnesses to anything. No one has come forward. I was told at one point that the community was afraid to come forward. Somebody knows something,” says Wilson.
According to the family, a new investigator with Longview police is continuing to look into any possible leads.
Linda Wilson still keeps Norma’s cell phone account active, though her phone was never recovered, so that she can hear her sisters voice on the recording.
