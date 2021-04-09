Wills Point K-9 police officer laid to rest Friday

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) -On Friday, the Wills Point Police Department laid to rest an officer the community says is a true hero.
K-9 Zeus, the town’s first K-9 police officer, received his “Last Call” in front of dozens of law enforcement and Wills Point residents. K-9 Zeus was carried out of Diamond L Veterinary covered in an American flag and placed in a squad car. K-9 Zeus was suffering from continuous medical/ health issues, extensive injuries and severe anger outbursts. According to his handler, K-9 Zeus had almost 100 narcotic deployments and worked with countless agencies, including the DEA and DPS narcotics. The amount of support K-9 Zeus received on Friday speaks to how much he meant to community according to Wills Point Mayor Mark Turner.
“Wills Point is what we call a water tower town, one of these small towns in Texas, and our entire citizenry rallies around the police, especially in a time like this,” said Turner. “Zeus did serve our police department very well and all of our citizens appreciate that, and that’s why you see the outpouring that you have seen today for this.”
K-9 Zeus was given a procession through town, he was then taken to Lindale Veterinary Clinic, where he was cremated.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.