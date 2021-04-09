Wills Point K-9 police officer laid to rest Friday

K-9 Zeus, the town’s first K-9 police officer, received his “Last Call” in front of dozens of law enforcement and Wills Point residents. K-9 Zeus was carried out of Diamond L Veterinary covered in an American flag and placed in a squad car. K-9 Zeus was suffering from continuous medical/ health issues, extensive injuries and severe anger outbursts. According to his handler, K-9 Zeus had almost 100 narcotic deployments and worked with countless agencies, including the DEA and DPS narcotics. The amount of support K-9 Zeus received on Friday speaks to how much he meant to community according to Wills Point Mayor Mark Turner.