Volunteer Central: Places to serve in East Texas this week

Many volunteers say that volunteering in a hospice gives them a deeper appreciation for life. They say that they’re less likely to get upset about small annoyances, like traffic jams or long lines at the store. Hospice volunteers feel a deep sense of satisfaction at being able to help someone at the end of their life, and they feel like they’ve made a real, significant contribution to their community. Hospice volunteers also get to make deep connections with patients and their families. For more information on how YOU can make difference, contact Michelle Miller at 903-593-6619.