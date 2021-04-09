UIL Regional soccer finals matchups for East Texas teams

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Just three East Texas teams remain in the UIL soccer playoffs. A win will put the teams in the state semifinals early next week.
Here are the matchups.
5A Boys
Longview vs Frisco Wakeland, April 9 @ Sulphur Springs, 7 p.m.
* Spectators must park on the visitor side due to event at fairgrounds
4A Boys
Palestine vs Celina, April 9 @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 8 p.m.
4A Girls
Henderson vs Celina, April 9 @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.