Slavery reparations resolution tabled at Marshall city council meeting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A resolution aiming to institute some form of reparations for slavery in Marshall has been pulled by the Marshall City Council.
Councilmember Marvin Bonner planned to introduce the resolution at Thursday evening’s council meeting, but for reasons as yet unknown, that plan was not carried out.
Citing a long history of slavery in the region, specifically naming Marshall as “one of the largest slave-holding cities in the state of Texas,” and naming the various impacts and harms slavery brought to Africans and their descendants in America, the resolution sought to put several proposals into motion. Section 1 said that, in June of this year, the City of Marshall would officially declare the institution of slavery to be a crime against humanity while also “passing a reparations ordinance.”
Other sections included provisions which would heighten education regarding Marshall’s history of slavery, preserve slave records, as well as allow for the removal of a Confederate statue in downtown Marshall at the Harrison County Courthouse.
