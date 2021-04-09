Rep. Bell bill on purging dead from voter rolls gets final passage in House

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state representative’s legislation to expedite the process by which dead Texans are purged from voter registration rolls has been officially approved in the Texas House.
Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) presented HB 1264 to the Texas House on Thursday. The bill passed a second reading without a record vote. It passed with a 141-3 vote on Friday.
Under current law, there is no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.
The bill will now go before the Texas Senate for consideration.
