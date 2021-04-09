Police: Man caught under Lufkin church van stealing catalytic converter

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday morning, Lufkin police arrested a man they say was stealing catalytic converters from church vans.
Bradley Brown, 37, of Lufkin, was taken into custody around 3:45 a.m. after officers were called to the parking lot of Abundant Life Methodist Church at 1715 Sayers St. for suspicious activity. The caller said he thought he saw a man cutting something off a church van.
According to Lufkin PD PIO Jessica Pebsworth, an officer arrived to see a man in an orange shirt under a van, but as he made the corner, he lost sight of the man.
As the officer got out of his unit, he saw the man in the orange shirt – later identified as Brown – take off running toward Kurth Drive into a wood line.
Pebsworth said officers established a small perimeter around the area, but within a few seconds, Brown walked back out of the woods. Officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and took him into custody.
When officers told Brown he was being charged for stealing the catalytic converters Brown said, “I didn’t steal them. I was in the process.”
Officers searched for additional evidence and found a Dewalt Sawzall and battery charger under the vans. They also found three catalytic converters behind the church, Pebsworth said.
Brown is charged with Class A theft and evading arrest.
