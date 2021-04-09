Early morning crash in Tyler leads to marijuana, firearm arrest

At least two vehicles were involved, including a sedan and SUV. Several EMS units responded though no life-threatening injuries were reported. However, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a backpack was found near one of the vehicles in the aftermath of the crash. The bag allegedly contained “two small baggies of marijuana and a firearm,” Erbaugh said. The driver of said vehicle, identified as Treveyon Lamar Gibson, 20, allegedly claimed ownership of said bag.