Early morning crash in Tyler leads to marijuana, firearm arrest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A major pin-in crash occurred at the intersection of Front St. and S. Beckham shortly after midnight Friday led to an individual allegedly admitting to possessing a backpack containing drugs and a gun.
At least two vehicles were involved, including a sedan and SUV. Several EMS units responded though no life-threatening injuries were reported. However, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a backpack was found near one of the vehicles in the aftermath of the crash. The bag allegedly contained “two small baggies of marijuana and a firearm,” Erbaugh said. The driver of said vehicle, identified as Treveyon Lamar Gibson, 20, allegedly claimed ownership of said bag.
After being cleared from a Tyler hospital, Gibson was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, less than two ounces, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
