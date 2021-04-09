Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will be likely in multiple rounds throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The northern half of East Texas in included in an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for significant severe storms, and the remainder of the area is included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk. Main threats for isolated to scattered severe storms this afternoon and evening will be large to very large hail, damaging gusty winds, and a few tornadoes. We will see a second round of storms that will develop along and ahead of a cold front that will bring a greater wind threat, as well as large hail and torrential rainfall. Rain ends just after midnight Saturday morning and skies clear out close to noon tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday as highs warm into the 70s. Clouds increase on Monday as another cold front is set to move through during the day. Some showers and a stray thundershower will be possible along this front, but widespread rain does not look likely at this time. Clouds will stick around for much of the upcoming workweek as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms become a bit more likely during each day, especially on Wednesday and Friday of next week. Folks, it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy and please continue to remain weather alert. We will keep you updated.