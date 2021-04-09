First Alert Weather Day Friday afternoon thru overnight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is moving into East Texas today.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight and enhanced risk for severe storms in East Texas with higher risks to the northeast. This could come in multiple waves of storms for some areas, especially north of I-20.
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible midday into the afternoon in northern counties, but the main line of thunderstorms is expected to develop late afternoon and early evening near Dallas/Fort Worth and push into East Texas, strengthening as they move east.
Isolated brief tornadoes are possible, but the main threat will be strong, damaging winds along with large hail. Winds along the leading edge of storms will gust up to 70-80 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls is expected.
These storms will continue into the overnight hours, ending by midnight with clearing skies through early Saturday morning.