TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the most popular shows on television in the ‘90s took place in an apartment in New York City as well as a diner where Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine discussed .... well, everything. In some episodes, Elaine ordered a “big salad.” Jerry said Jerry says the ingredients were big lettuce, big carrots and tomatoes like volleyballs.
This recipe is an homage to Elaine’s Big Salad. I hope you like it!
Elaine’s Big Salad by Mama Steph
· 1 bag pre-chopped mixed greens
· 1 bag arugula
· shredded carrots
· ½ chopped red onion
· half hot house/English cucumber, chopped into cubes
· 1 green apple, chopped into cubes
· cherry or grape tomatoes
· Chopped pecans, ½ cup
· dried cranberries, raisins and/or cherries, ¾ cup total
· fresh blueberries, rinsed and dried completely
· sprinkle ground pepper
· sliced grilled chicken or steak
· Shredded cheddar cheese, 1 cup
Of course, you can change up or leave out whatever you want to; Just mix it all up in a big bowl and top with your favorite dressing.
Enjoy!
