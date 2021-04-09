Body recovered; believed to be of man who drove SUV into Wright Patman Lake Spillway

BOWIE COUNTY (KSLA) - Authorities have confirmed they have recovered the body of the man they believe to have driven his SUV into the Wright Patman Lake Spillway.
The body is assumed to be of Armando Valdez, 23, of Texarkana Texas.
On Sunday, April 4, Valdez drove a 2000 Chevrolet Yukon through a barrier into the spillway around 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.
A woman, Lucia Mendoza, 29, of Texarkana, Ark, was in the SUV with Valdez during the crash. She was pulled out of the sinking SUV by Ashdown, Ark., resident Dustin Roach, who was fishing at the spillway at the time.
She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
