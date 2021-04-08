WebXtra: Wait times remain short at Lufkin vaccine clinic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Wait times to get the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine remained short on Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The Angelina County and Cities Health District was allowing walk ups while also taking pre-registered residents.
Aaron Dudley with the health district said the wait time to get the shot was just 4 minutes, combine that time with the 15 minute wait time after the shot and people were getting in and out in under half an hour.
“I walked in and they scanned the QR code on my phone and brought me back and gave me the shot,” Lufkin resident Lauren Haney said. “It was as simple as that.”
The health department will be doing two more first dose clinics next week on April 15 and 17. People are encouraged to sign up before hand but walk ups will be welcomed again.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.