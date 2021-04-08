Tyler restaurant owner talks challenges of opening at full capacity

Eating and drinking places are the largest component of the restaurant and foodservice workforce, according to the National Restaurant Association, and were projected to provide more than 12 million jobs during 2020. Because of the pandemic the National Restaurant Association says they finished 2020 nearly 2.5 million jobs below their pre-coronavirus level, about 20 percent. Annie Gilstrap, the owner of East Texas Brewing Company says when they first opened back up, with limited capacity, they didn’t need a large staff.