Search continues for man presumed drowned at Wright Patman Lake

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The search continued today for a man who is presumed drowned after the vehicle he was driving went into the spillway at Wright Patman Lake Sunday.
Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man as Armando Valdez, 23, of Texarkana, Texas.
The U.S. Corps of Engineer closed the flood gates at the spillway shortly after the accident to stop the heavy flow of water into the Sulphur river below. After three days, lake Manager Matt Seavey said the corps had to reopen those gates on Wednesday, April 7.
“It is just a necessity to let some of that water off to create issues with flooding above us. We are continuing the recovery mission, it’s also we got to be what the project is which is a flood control project,” said Seavey.
Seavey said he does not see the gates being closed again for this particular search. Meanwhile, Texas Parks and Wildlife officers say they will continue looking for the man regardless of the conditions.
