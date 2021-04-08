Pilgrim’s to purchase 25 picnic tables for Lufkin ISD

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pilgrim’s announced Thursday it will provide $30,000 to purchase 25 picnic tables for outdoor eating areas to improve social distancing capabilities.
The tables will be purchased in partnership with Kurth Primary School and the Lufkin Independent School District through Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong program. The program works with local leaders to determine where funds could best help meet community needs.
“We are so thankful for this generous partnership with Pilgrim’s,” said Dana Bickley, Kurth Primary School principal. “These picnic tables will give us the flexibility to utilize our outdoor space for teaching, learning and dining. Our students will benefit greatly from the ability to spread out safely around our beautiful property throughout their school day.”
“I’m pleased that Pilgrim’s can help students stay safe at school by making it easier to social distance while getting some fresh air,” said Christian Dempsey, Pilgrim’s Lufkin complex manager. “This is an important investment in the health and safety of many of our Lufkin team members’ families and the greater community.”
The Pilgrim’s Lufkin production facility employs more than 1,400 people with an annual payroll of nearly $56 million.
