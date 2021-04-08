Missing 5-year-old boy in Arp area identified, picture released by sheriff’s office

By Stephanie Frazier | April 7, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 12:03 AM

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - (Editor’s note: The child’s name was initially reported as Caden, but was shortly thereafter updated by the sheriff’s office as Hayden. The story has been updated to reflect the correct name.)

A child has gone missing in the Arp area on Wednesday night.

According to Smith County Sheriff PIO, Sgt. Larry Christian, a 5-year-old boy identified as Hayden Wilcox is being searched for in the area of 22300 CR 251 in Arp. Christian says the call came in from family at 8:52 p.m. but it is unknown how long Hayden has been missing.

Hayden has brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a red and orange shirt with blue jeans.

Responding, in addition to the sheriff’s office, are Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Overton Police Department, Texas DPS, and Pct 4 Constable’s Office. Area fire departments have also arrived at the scene, Christian said.

Hayden Wilcox was reported missing just before 9 p.m. (Source: KLTV/Erin Wides)

