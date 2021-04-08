Miami ISD releases statement after indictments of 3 students on sexual assault, other charges

ROBERTS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Miami ISD Superintendent Donna Hale released a statement after the indictment of three students on multiple charges, including sexual assault.
According to the Canadian Record, Hale released the statement after the arrest and indictment of Tanner Cummings Miller, Rance Ely Moreno and Tristen Leo Douglas.
The students face charges ranging from indecency with a child with sexual contact and sexual assault of a child, to sexual assault and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.
Hale said the charges are related to a school bus incident that “may have involved ongoing student hazing and/or bullying” and which resulted in a student injury.
In the statement, Hale said she notified the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office which called in the Texas Rangers for assistance.
Following those investigations, their findings were turned over to 31st District Attorney Franklin McDonough, who presented them to a Roberts County grand jury on March 25.
According to the Canadian Record, the grand jury returned multiple indictments against the students who were arrested and taken to the Hemphill County Jail.
They have since been released on bond.
Below is the full statement from Superintendent Hale:
