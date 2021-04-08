Livingston police discover possible human trafficking operation

While on scene officers conducted an investigation and located enough evidence to establish probable cause for a search warrant. Upon execution of the search warrant, 14 undocumented male individuals were located inside a bedroom. Of the 14, four were identified as juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 16. Upon further investigation a Hispanic female identified as Nelida Rojas Angulo, 24, of Houston, was located inside the residence and was detained for further investigation.