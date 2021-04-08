Houston County investigator died on vacation, will be escorted home by numerous agencies

“Tomorrow Investigator Billy Christian is coming home to Houston County. He will be escorted by his wife Brenda, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and a host of other law enforcement agencies and first responders. He will be passing through Lovelady at approximately 1:45pm tomorrow, April 8, on his way to Callaway-Allee Funeral Home in Crockett. We invite you to honor Billy with your roadside presence as he passes through your community. On behalf of his family & friends, I would like to thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers & support.”