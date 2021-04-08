East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the evening hours/early nighttime hours, there is a chance for an isolated thundershower to move through East Texas. Likely over the northern sections of East Texas if/when this occurs. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday afternoon through Friday night. Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are expected to begin moving into East Texas during the mid to late afternoon on Friday. Large hail, strong thunderstorm winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are possible as a cluster of storms moves from west to east through our area. Isolated storms will be possible as well, outside the stronger cluster that is forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, and a good portion of our area under an ENHANCED RISK for strong/severe storms. A Slight Risk indicates a 15% chance of strong/severe storms and the Enhanced Risk is a 30% chance of significant severe weather. At This time, the significant cluster of storms is expected to enter the western edge of East Texas around 5 PM and move through very quickly, moving out by 9 PM. Isolated storms, not associated with this cluster will remain possible. The risk for severe storms should end shortly after midnight on Friday. Once again, please remain Weather Alert on Friday, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. Download the FREE KLTV Weather App so that you can stay up to date on all weather conditions in your area. Once the rain ends on Saturday morning, Pre-Dawn, the weekend looks great. More rain moves into our area later on Tuesday and may continue through Thursday as two more cold fronts move in. The first on Monday morning and the second on Wednesday.