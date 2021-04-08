East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices firm compared to last week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - All weight class averages of both feeder steers and heifers ended firm compared to last week, according to the east Texas livestock weekly market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended the market 2-dollars higher while slaughter bulls remained steady. Feeder calve demand remains strong as the board continues to support optimism. Buyers at the market were described as aggressive with good activity on all classes.
